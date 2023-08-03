Greg Vaughan Temporarily Replaced At Days Of Our Lives
"Days of Our Lives" fans will soon be seeing a much different-looking Eric Brady on their television screens. The soap opera has temporarily recast the legacy character for a short stint, per Soap Opera Digest. Actor Greg Vaughan, who has been playing the role of Eric for the better part of a decade, had unforeseen circumstances that prevented him from finishing filming before the show's impending winter hiatus last year. Because the show films six months in advance, the quick recast of Eric Brady will be seen in August 2023.
During Vaughan's absence, the soap enlisted former "General Hospital" star Jason Gerhardt to fill in. Currently, fans have been watching Eric become tangled up in plenty of drama with his girlfriend Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty), and the former love of his life Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), both of whom appear to be pregnant with his children.
Of course, this means that Eric needs to be front and center in Salem, making his recast pivotal to keep the storyline moving despite Vaughan's inability to play out those scenes. However, the actor's temporary recast will only last for a few episodes and then Vaughan will be right back to playing the beloved character.
Jason Gerhardt is taking over the role of Eric Brady
While Greg Vaughan may be missed greatly by "Days of Our Lives" fans during his small on-screen break, viewers can rest assured that the character is in good hands with Jason Gerhardt. The actor not only has soap opera experience as Cooper Barrett on "General Hospital," but he's also appeared in several primetime dramas as well. Gerhardt has had roles on television shows such as "Mistresses," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "NCIS," and "Chicago Med," as well as appearing in some films.
Meanwhile, it seems Gerhardt's connection with "Days of Our Lives" goes deeper than just his quick stint as Eric Brady. According to Soaps, the actor was in the running to appear on the sudser in 2015. Sadly, that didn't pan out. However, now that he's landed a quick gig on the show, perhaps he'll pop up as another character again down the road.
Recasts are a regular occurrence on soap operas, and longtime fans have gotten used to seeing new actors play fan-favorite characters over the years. In fact, Vaughan was a recast for the character of Eric, who was previously played by Jensen Ackles. While Vaughan's absence won't be a long one, it will be interesting to see how Gerhardt approaches the character during his time in Eric Brady's shoes.