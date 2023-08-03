Greg Vaughan Temporarily Replaced At Days Of Our Lives

"Days of Our Lives" fans will soon be seeing a much different-looking Eric Brady on their television screens. The soap opera has temporarily recast the legacy character for a short stint, per Soap Opera Digest. Actor Greg Vaughan, who has been playing the role of Eric for the better part of a decade, had unforeseen circumstances that prevented him from finishing filming before the show's impending winter hiatus last year. Because the show films six months in advance, the quick recast of Eric Brady will be seen in August 2023.

During Vaughan's absence, the soap enlisted former "General Hospital" star Jason Gerhardt to fill in. Currently, fans have been watching Eric become tangled up in plenty of drama with his girlfriend Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty), and the former love of his life Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), both of whom appear to be pregnant with his children.

Of course, this means that Eric needs to be front and center in Salem, making his recast pivotal to keep the storyline moving despite Vaughan's inability to play out those scenes. However, the actor's temporary recast will only last for a few episodes and then Vaughan will be right back to playing the beloved character.