Meghan Markle Relishes Her Role As Regular Mom Away From The Royal Spotlight

Meghan Markle is currently working on her most important job yet: Being a mom. Since she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to the United States, their relationship with the royal family has been strained, to say the least, but Meghan is said to be focusing on the here and now — and that's her children. "The situation with [Harry's] father and brother is still very difficult for him. Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now," a source told People magazine. The source added that the Duchess of Sussex "just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito."

Motherhood has always been on Meghan's wishlist and it's something that she cherishes. "It's very important to me. I love doing it," she said on an episode of her "Archetypes" podcast in November 2022. "It is so much work to be a mom when you are just trying to be a conscious parent to raise good, kind human beings," she added. Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan left the UK, they have both been dedicated to ensuring that their children are safe and happy as they continue to embark on their journey away from royal life. And they aren't playing by anyone's rules when it comes to what's best for their family and kids.