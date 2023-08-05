What We Know About RHOA Star Drew Sidora's Divorce
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Drew Sidora is going through a messy divorce from her husband, Ralph Pittman. Part of it has played out on Season 15 of the series, though there had been signs of trouble since she debuted on the Bravo reality show during Season 13 in December 2020. One major fallout with the couple was the mysterious Florida trip that Pittman abruptly took without his family. As the cameras rolled, the entrepreneur dodged his wife's questions about his whereabouts during that solo vacation. The couple bickered about various other issues on the show. Therefore, it was not a complete shocker when they filed for divorce earlier this year.
Now months later, the two are moving forward with the complex process of going their separate ways. However, the split doesn't appear to be exactly amicable, with both parties battling it out over property, custody, and more. Judging by both of their demands, it doesn't appear that the divorce will be finalized any time soon.
Drew Sidora accused Ralph Pittman of being financially manipulative
Of the accusations that actor Drew Sidora is slinging at her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, his alleged financial abuse seemed to be a huge breaking point for her. Sidora claims that Pittman controlled their money in a way that often left her in the dark. On one occasion, the My Mind Music founder took her phone, telling his wife that he had the right to do so since he paid the monthly bill. Another instance of financial abuse came when Pittman withdrew a large amount of money from Sidora's personal bank account without her knowledge.
Another move that some may deem as Pittman trying to control Sidora's stability is his bid for their marital home. The two bought the Duluth, Georgia, property in October 2020 for a little over $1.4 million. Now, Pittman is seeking the right to remain in the mansion, while Sidora is doing the same. It is currently valued at around $1.7 million, a great asset for Pittman or the "Line Sisters" horror actor.
Ralph Pittman is rumored to have cheated with his assistant
"Step Up" star Drew Sidora also accused her soon-to-be ex-husband Ralph Pittman of being unfaithful throughout their almost nine years of marriage. In her filing, she even alleged that Pittman brought women around her that he was seeing. One of which is his former assistant.
Sidora shared with Page Six and on the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" that Pittman had been inappropriately texting his female assistant about receiving a massage from her. When reading those messages, Sidora felt Pittman reciprocated the energy and appeared flirty with the woman. She and the couple's three children moved to Chicago temporarily until Pittman came and pleaded for his family back.
"I went to Chicago with the kids for a while. And he ended up showing up in Chicago to say, 'OK, I need my family back, stop playing,'" Sidora said in her exclusive interview with the outlet in May 2022. Sadly, their reconciliation did not last long, and the duo both filed divorce documents in February 2023. Drew hopes to score primary physical custody of the kids, while Pittman is fighting for joint physical custody.