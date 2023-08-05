What We Know About RHOA Star Drew Sidora's Divorce

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Drew Sidora is going through a messy divorce from her husband, Ralph Pittman. Part of it has played out on Season 15 of the series, though there had been signs of trouble since she debuted on the Bravo reality show during Season 13 in December 2020. One major fallout with the couple was the mysterious Florida trip that Pittman abruptly took without his family. As the cameras rolled, the entrepreneur dodged his wife's questions about his whereabouts during that solo vacation. The couple bickered about various other issues on the show. Therefore, it was not a complete shocker when they filed for divorce earlier this year.

Now months later, the two are moving forward with the complex process of going their separate ways. However, the split doesn't appear to be exactly amicable, with both parties battling it out over property, custody, and more. Judging by both of their demands, it doesn't appear that the divorce will be finalized any time soon.