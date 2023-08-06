Who Is Claim To Fame's Olivia?

Season 2 of ABC's "Claim to Fame" kicked off with 12 new contestants, each harboring a unique celebrity relation. Along with these on-screen players, fans of the show have been puzzling out the secret identities of the participants, using clues revealed in each week's challenge and their own pop culture knowledge.

While each episode offers new hints to players and viewers alike, it also promises the reveal of at least one celebrity identity, with a weekly guess-off eliminating players one by one. This was Olivia's fate for Episode 6, as the chill redhead was elected to guess the celebrity relation of one of her remaining castmates.

Unfortunately, their guess that housemate Karsyn is related to NASCAR Racer Jeff Gordon was incorrect, meaning that Olivia was sent home after her own celebrity relative was revealed. So, now that their time on "Claim to Fame" has come to an end, who is Olivia and their celebrity relative?