How Many Kids Do Jimmy And Rosalynn Carter Have?

Most of us are familiar with the Carters, as in former president Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter — not Beyoncé and Jay-Z. James Earl Carter Jr., known as Jimmy, was the 39th president of the United States, serving during the late '70s and early '80s. Hailing from Plains, Georgia, the couple was beloved for dressing, speaking, and acting more casually than most government officials usually do. The down-to-earth duo also supported many American ideals of the time, like prioritizing family.

As such, they built quite the brood. Today, they have four adult children and 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The longest-living president in America's history credits quality family time as the reason his legacy will live on. It's also why Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's marriage has endured so long (over 70 years).

Here's a closer look at the Carter children, who, interestingly, almost all have nicknames, just like their father "Jimmy" and their mother "Rosalynn," whose first name is Eleanor.