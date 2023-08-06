Who Are The Real-Life Women That Inspired J.Lo's Movie Hustlers?

In her interview with New York Magazine's Jessica Pressler (who is also featured in "Hustlers," portrayed by actor Julia Stiles), Roselyn Keo revealed she worked alongside Samantha Barbash in New York City strip clubs and noticed that, despite the economic downturn of the late 2010s, Barbash seemed to be doing remarkably well in the nightlife scene. "Samantha had found some kind of loophole, where 'I can get paid and not have to actually have sex,'" Keo explained. Soon, she wanted in on whatever scheme Barbash had concocted.

Barbash would contact past clients one by one, offering to meet for drinks. She often sent Karina Pascucci (Lili Reinhart's character in "Hustlers") or Marsi Rosen (played by Keke Palmer) in her place, and they were tasked with bringing the men back to the strip club. Eventually, Keo joined in and would go out scouting for potential clients. If the men they met turned down the strip club invite, the women spiked their drinks with MDMA and ketamine. "It sounds so bad to say that we were, like, drugging people," Keo remarked. "But it was, like, normal."

Just like in the movie adaptation, the crew brought in thousands of dollars per night and started buying up luxury cars and designer clothing. But their money-making spree started to unravel in 2014, when a man came forward accusing the women of drugging him, per the New York Post. Within two months, the women were arrested.