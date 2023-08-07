Did Liam Hemsworth Cheat On Miley Cyrus With Jennifer Lawrence?

The first "Hunger Games" movie took the world by storm when it premiered back in 2012. Jennifer Lawrence played District 12 Tribute Katniss Everdeen, while Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson starred as her two onscreen love interests (and behind-the-scenes besties). "The most fun I've ever had with actors on set is Josh and Liam on 'The Hunger Games,'" Lawrence shared in a Vogue "73 Questions" interview. Following the movie's release, the actors, all in their late teens and early 20s at the time of filming, were brought even closer together by their rise to global superstardom.

When "The Hunger Games" premiered, Liam Hemsworth was dating Miley Cyrus. The two met on the set of 2009's "The Last Song" and formed a quick connection. They had an on-and-off-again relationship until 2013 when they officially called it quits — that is, until they got back together in 2016, got engaged (for a second time) later that year, and married in 2018. In 2019, they decided to separate once and for all.

What exactly went wrong between them was never made public. Given all the alleged "clues" on Miley Cyrus's 2023 album "Endless Summer Vacation," some fans speculate that Jennifer Lawrence got between the couple on the set of "The Hunger Games." However, "The Silver Linings Playbook" star has already dismissed the gossip. "Not true," Lawrence told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live," adding that it was a "total rumor."