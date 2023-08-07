How Meghan McCain Threw Shade At Donald Trump In Her Father's Eulogy

Though both members of the Republican Party, the late senator John McCain and former president Donald Trump never did see eye to eye, and neither of them were shy about saying so. Trump famously mocked McCain's military service, while McCain accused Trump of bringing out and taking advantage of what he called "a very extreme element within our Republican Party" (via E News).

When Senator McCain passed away in 2018 at the age of 81 after a fight against brain cancer, his daughter Meghan McCain was tasked with giving the eulogy at her father's funeral. McCain had been widely regarded as a Vietnam War hero for his bravery and valor as a prisoner of war, and so Meghan addressed her father's military service in her speech, calling him a "great man."

She also, however, made it clear that the America her father stood for did not align with the America that Meghan felt Trump, the then-president, was standing for.