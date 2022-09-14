Meghan McCain Completely Lashes Out At Meghan And Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are remaining in the UK to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The couple surprised many by greeting mourners outside Windsor Castle with William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, leading Oprah Winfrey to speculate that the queen's death could heal the rift between the Sussexes and the royal family, per Extra.

One person who isn't holding out hope of reconciliation is Meghan McCain. In an opinion piece for the Daily Mail, the pundit stated that this is merely a "ceasefire." "Meghan doesn't mind tearing the Royal family apart," McCain wrote. "And here's why: Harry and Meghan are in the business of Harry and Meghan. And when they're creating chaos, business is good. Because these professional troublemakers have made their choice."

McCain cites the fact that Harry and Meghan's two children have not officially been given prince and princess titles by their grandfather, King Charles III, as a reason that the couple will once again lash out at the royals once this period of mourning is done. And, while the monarchy has taken Elizabeth's lead of not fighting back at Harry and Meghan's allegations, McCain thinks they should change their strategy moving forward.

"Push back against vague and self-serving attacks on your characters," McCain recommended. "Because if they don't, the centuries of tradition will only be used as fodder for the budding career of King Harry and Queen Meghan."