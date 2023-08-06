Why Christina And Joshua Hall Don't Want To Have A Child Together

Christina Hall, formerly Christina El Moussa and also briefly Christina Anstead, has had quite a complicated love life. While she has undoubtedly found success in home design, courtesy of HGTV shows like "Flip or Flop" and "Christina on the Coast," her marriages have been another story. Nevertheless, the TV personality has had a few bright spots in her relationships with her exes, namely her three children.

Christina has two, Taylor and Brayden, with ex Tarek El Moussa and one, Hudson, with her second husband, Ant Anstead. However, the busy working mom confirmed that there won't be a new baby anytime soon with her third husband, Joshua Hall. In an interview with Us Weekly, the real estate investor said, "That door is closed," when asked about adding to her family with Josh.

She continued, "We talked about that when we met. We're just too busy, and I don't feel like that's fair." Busy indeed, as the couple temporarily moved to Tennessee to film spinoff "Christina in the Country," which follows the HGTV star as she undertakes renovations for her neighbors while also enjoying the countryside with her family at their modern farmhouse, purchased in 2021 as a vacation home.