Details About Heather Rae's Relationship With HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa's Kids

Despite the recent backlash by fans comparing Heather Rae El Moussa to Tarek El Moussa's ex-wife Christine Haack after watching "The Flipping El Moussas," which premiered on March 3, 2023. Heather Rae's step-children have nothing but good things to say about her. One of Heather Rae's unforgettable "Selling Sunset" moments happened in Season 6 when viewers got a sneak peek at her and Taylor's mother-daughter relationship during Heather Rae's baby shower. Daughter, Taylor exclaimed, "I've known you for four years now, and I just want to say you're the best mom ever ... I couldn't have asked for anyone else. My dad got lucky. You're way out of his league," via Entertainment Tonight.

When Heather Rae married Tarek she was fully committing herself to his children, as well. To emphasize this point, they said their vows to their kids first, Heather Rae revealed in an interview with Us Weekly. On her Instagram, Heather Rae posted a portion of these heartfelt vows, which read, "When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100% committing myself to you too. I am beyond honored to be your *bonus* mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know."

Being a 'bonus mom' changed Heather Rae's perception of motherhood, and it's clear she takes her role as a mom very seriously.