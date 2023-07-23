Details About Heather Rae's Relationship With HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa's Kids
You may know Heather Rae and her husband Tarek El Moussa from their individual claims to fame. Heather Rae is, of course, one of the top agents at the Oppenheim Group in the Los Angeles office, sealing deals and rocking tall heels on Netflix's hit show, "Selling Sunset." Tarek is an HGTV star who co-hosted "Flip or Flop" with his now ex-wife, Christine Haack. Now Heather Rae and Tarek are combining their careers by filming their new HGTV show, "The Flipping El Moussas," which will delve into their hot takes on real estate, follow their business ventures, and show the ins and outs of their day-to-day lives.
A huge part of their day-to-day lives is their children. Entering the marriage with Tarek, Heather Rae was blessed with the addition of his two children Taylor Reese and Brayden James. Following the birth of Heather Rae and Tarek's child together, Tristan Jay, Heather Rae has taken on the role of doting mother for her three children.
Heather Rae committed herself to Tarek and his children
Despite the recent backlash by fans comparing Heather Rae El Moussa to Tarek El Moussa's ex-wife Christine Haack after watching "The Flipping El Moussas," which premiered on March 3, 2023. Heather Rae's step-children have nothing but good things to say about her. One of Heather Rae's unforgettable "Selling Sunset" moments happened in Season 6 when viewers got a sneak peek at her and Taylor's mother-daughter relationship during Heather Rae's baby shower. Daughter, Taylor exclaimed, "I've known you for four years now, and I just want to say you're the best mom ever ... I couldn't have asked for anyone else. My dad got lucky. You're way out of his league," via Entertainment Tonight.
When Heather Rae married Tarek she was fully committing herself to his children, as well. To emphasize this point, they said their vows to their kids first, Heather Rae revealed in an interview with Us Weekly. On her Instagram, Heather Rae posted a portion of these heartfelt vows, which read, "When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100% committing myself to you too. I am beyond honored to be your *bonus* mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know."
Being a 'bonus mom' changed Heather Rae's perception of motherhood, and it's clear she takes her role as a mom very seriously.
The El Moussa household
Recently, HGTV released a photo gallery of the El Moussa house on its website. Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa worked together to mesh their styles seamlessly, much like they did with their family. The house is beautiful, but it's just a part of what makes their home.
Tarek, who said in a past interview with People Magazine, "I'm just obsessed with my kids. They're my everything," posted a photo of a recent family trip on his Instagram, captioning it in part with, "Family trips like these where we can all be together and also be with great friends is ideal. I look around at the family we've built and the friendships we've created and feel nothing but pure happiness. Life's too short not to feel that way."
That's just a snippet of the love this family shows on a daily basis. You can catch more of it on their show, "The Flipping El Moussas" on HGTV.