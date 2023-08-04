Melania Trump's Silence On Donald's Indictments Is Her Strategy, Ex-Aide Says

Marriage vows generally include a line about staying together through "better or worse" times, so in light of former president Donald Trump being indicted once again, this time on perhaps the most serious charges yet, many are wondering: where is his wife Melania?

This past Tuesday, Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges that assert he attempted to overturn the 2020 election results and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, thereby threatening the democracy of the United States (via Associated Press). Trump has pled not guilty to the charges.

But during these court appearances, Trump's wife Melania has been conspicuously absent, and while every news outlet and political reporter is talking about this latest indictment, Melania has not so much as released a single statement or said one word publicly about the increasingly serious legal trouble her husband has found himself in. And Melania's former aid says she knows why.