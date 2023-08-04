Trinity Rodman: 11 Facts About The Soccer Star And Daughter Of Dennis Rodman

Making a name for yourself in the world of women's sports is hard, and following in the footsteps of a famous athlete parent can come with unique challenges. For Trinity Rodman, her journey to becoming a top athlete in women's soccer wasn't easy despite her famous last name. As the youngest child of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, she garnered plenty of media attention and fan hype the moment she stepped onto the field.

As a rising star on the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT), Trinity has already crafted a long list of personal accolades despite her young age. From scoring timely goals for the Washington Spirit to inking big contracts, it's safe to say that she's been able to step out of her famous father's shadow. "I'm not trying to overcome what he accomplished, I just want to build my own story, and I think I'm doing a really good job," she told ESPN in 2022.

The 21-year-old already has an interesting life story that fans should know. Here are 11 facts about FIFA Women's World Cup rising star Trinity Rodman.