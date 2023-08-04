Every Post We Need To See From Meghan Markle's Rumored Instagram Comeback

Meghan Markle is on Instagram! Well, unofficially anyway. The Duchess of Sussex previously claimed the Instagram handle "@meghan" as a sort of placeholder for when she eventually makes her return to the platform as a married mother of two. "Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her 'Archetypes' podcast, so it's just sitting there now," a source told Page Six.

Markle isn't a stranger to social media by any means. Before marrying Prince Harry, she actually had a blog called "The Tig" on which she would write about her travels around the globe, food, fashion, and everything in between. In April 2017, she announced that she was no longer keeping the website afloat. "After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig," she shared with readers at the time. Some time later, Harry and Meghan made their Instagram debut with a new handle, "@sussexroyal." However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bid farewell to the IG world in March 2020.

Now, we're left just staring at the pink flowers that Meghan has chosen for her profile picture and watching her follower numbers increase (she has more than 30,000 already). And we can't help but wonder what kind of content Meghan will share when she does start to post. Of course, there are quite a few things that we're hoping to see when that time comes.