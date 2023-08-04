Every Post We Need To See From Meghan Markle's Rumored Instagram Comeback
Meghan Markle is on Instagram! Well, unofficially anyway. The Duchess of Sussex previously claimed the Instagram handle "@meghan" as a sort of placeholder for when she eventually makes her return to the platform as a married mother of two. "Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her 'Archetypes' podcast, so it's just sitting there now," a source told Page Six.
Markle isn't a stranger to social media by any means. Before marrying Prince Harry, she actually had a blog called "The Tig" on which she would write about her travels around the globe, food, fashion, and everything in between. In April 2017, she announced that she was no longer keeping the website afloat. "After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig," she shared with readers at the time. Some time later, Harry and Meghan made their Instagram debut with a new handle, "@sussexroyal." However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bid farewell to the IG world in March 2020.
Now, we're left just staring at the pink flowers that Meghan has chosen for her profile picture and watching her follower numbers increase (she has more than 30,000 already). And we can't help but wonder what kind of content Meghan will share when she does start to post. Of course, there are quite a few things that we're hoping to see when that time comes.
Meghan Markle could share new photos of Archie & Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been very cautious about keeping their children's lives private and that means that they haven't shared too many photos of their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pick and choose when they feel they want to share photos of their kids with the world and have done so very infrequently on their Archewell website. Fans who tuned in to watch the couple's Netflix docuseries titled "Harry & Meghan" also got a look at their growing babes but let's face it. We want more.
The social media world will be at Meghan's fingertips when she logs into her account and she could really give us a front-row seat to her life as a mom. Of course, we know she won't be sharing photos of her kids on a regular basis, but wouldn't it be great if her very first post is an updated snap of her two littles? Surely, Prince Archie has grown like a weed and Princess Lilibet's hair might finally be long enough for pigtails and we are so ready for it.
Girl, show us that closet!
When Meghan Markle stepped onto the royal scene, she certainly gave Catherine, Princess of Wales a run for her money. While Catherine is almost always making headlines for her clothing choices, Meghan's chic style was also getting noticed in a big way — and it still is. Back in 2017, Meghan spoke with Glamour about her style. "I've worn three Lanvin dresses and they've all been a dream. They're so well made, with the most beautiful craftsmanship. I don't tend to go with things that are ornate – just beautifully made pieces and some classic jewelry. Let the work speak for itself. I love that," she told the outlet. And she stayed true to herself when she married Prince Harry, going with a classic silhouette that featured a boat neck and long sleeves. She kept her accessories simple, selecting a pair of studs, one bangle, and choosing to forgo a necklace.
Meghan's feelings about fashion don't seem to have shifted too much in the years since — the girl knows what she likes — and we're so ready for that closet tour. We want to see all the shoes, the casual mom denim, and the red carpet pieces. Please and thank you.
Never-before-seen royal wedding photos? Yes, please
Royal watchers have seen just about every professional shot taken at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Meghan arriving to the chapel? Check. Harry waiting at the altar? Got it. Vows, front steps, first kiss? We've seen them. What we're hoping is that Meghan will show us what we didn't see on the biggest day of her life. The "Suits" star married a prince (we know, we were virtually there), but we want to see what the media didn't show us. Meghan's return to Instagram would be a great time for her to share some more authentic moments from her wedding day, perhaps in honor of an anniversary.
One thing we really haven't seen is pictures of Meghan getting ready for her big day. Now, we know that she didn't have her bridesmaids in her hotel room wearing matching pink robes, but we also know that she sat in hair and makeup before heading to her awaiting car. "She was calm and chatty. She was very happy, it was a beautiful morning — the perfect morning to get married," her hairdresser Serge Normant previously said (via People). Did anyone snap a pic of Meghan in these quiet, candid moments? Show us!
Unload that camera roll, Meg
Back in 2017, a journalist tweeted that Meghan Markle was refusing to take photos with fans due to royal protocol. "We're not allowed to do selfies," the Duchess of Sussex was quoted as saying. It seems as though Meghan's comments may have been taken out of context because not taking selfies isn't actually a rule — and, if it was, it's been broken many, many times. Regardless, taking selfies with one another hasn't ever been off the table for Meghan and Prince Harry.
It would be super cool to see a down-to-earth, relatable side of Meghan come to life on Instagram and she could totally give us what we're wanting by sharing some of the selfies that she's snapped on her phone. In their Netflix doc, Meghan and Prince Harry gave us a taste of what could be uploaded on Instagram when they shared some selfies they took together throughout their relationship. In the past, the couple has shared a snap of Meghan's pregnant belly, a couple of pics from their various travels over the years, and shots of them just loved up with one another. We know there's a lot more where that came from.
Meghan Markle likes interior design and so do we
As part of Meghan Markle's now-defunct website "The Tig," she would share interior design trends and ideas, which many people seemed to enjoy. Sites like Pinterest thrive off this kind of content, so we know it's popular. Meghan has given us glimpses of her home decor through her Netflix doc as well as that video she made with Melissa McCarthy for the 40x40 initiative. Who wasn't looking around Meghan's office to check out her style and the way she had things decorated? The neutral, clean vibe was totally giving Pottery Barn chic.
"We shouldn't be too surprised by the color palette – soft grays/tans and ivories are seemingly what the Sussexes enjoy and certainly make for a serene feel," interiors expert Benji Lewis told the Daily Mail of Meghan and Prince Harry's Montecito abode. Could you even imagine Meghan doing an Instagram Live home tour? We know we may be really pushing it with this one, but Meghan might want to dive back into her love for creating spaces and we'd totally be here for it. For the time being, however, all we can do is wait (and keep refreshing Meghan's Instagram feed).