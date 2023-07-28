Meghan Markle's Suits Crowned Number One Show On US Streaming After Second Life Debut

Netflix added Meghan Markle's show "Suits" on their platform on June 17, 2023 (the same day as Trooping the Colour). After being added to the streaming service, "Suits" had a record-high watch time for an acquired show on streaming. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series racked up 3.14 billion minutes of watch time during the week of June 26 through July 2, 2023. The week before, it had 2.3 billion minutes of viewing time.

"Suits" topped both the overall and acquired series viewing numbers on the Nielsen rating list for June 26 through July 2. The second-highest series on the overall list was "The Witcher," with 1.3 billion minutes of watch time, almost 2 billion less than "Suits." The second-highest series on the acquired series list was "S.W.A.T.," with 891 million minutes.

These numbers include "Suits" streams on both Netflix and Peacock and only take into account U.S. viewers watching on TVs. Although there are nine seasons of "Suits," only eight are currently on Netflix, though all nine are available on "Peacock."