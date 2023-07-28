Meghan Markle's Suits Crowned Number One Show On US Streaming After Second Life Debut
Netflix added Meghan Markle's show "Suits" on their platform on June 17, 2023 (the same day as Trooping the Colour). After being added to the streaming service, "Suits" had a record-high watch time for an acquired show on streaming. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series racked up 3.14 billion minutes of watch time during the week of June 26 through July 2, 2023. The week before, it had 2.3 billion minutes of viewing time.
"Suits" topped both the overall and acquired series viewing numbers on the Nielsen rating list for June 26 through July 2. The second-highest series on the overall list was "The Witcher," with 1.3 billion minutes of watch time, almost 2 billion less than "Suits." The second-highest series on the acquired series list was "S.W.A.T.," with 891 million minutes.
These numbers include "Suits" streams on both Netflix and Peacock and only take into account U.S. viewers watching on TVs. Although there are nine seasons of "Suits," only eight are currently on Netflix, though all nine are available on "Peacock."
Markle left Suits after season seven
Meghan Markle did not stay on "Suits" for all nine seasons — she and her co-star Patrick J. Adams exited the show after season seven. Markle's reason for leaving was most likely due to her relationship with Prince Harry. Shortly after her final episode aired, she and Harry got married.
Adams and Markle's characters, Mike and Rachel, got their happily ever after — they got married and started a law firm together before being written off the show. Adams reappeared in three episodes of the ninth season, but Markle did not.
Adams is a supporter of Markle and has come to her defense more than once. He shared a blunt message on Twitter about all the drama surrounding Markle. The tweet said, "Hello to the people and many bots debating all things Markle and including me in the conversation. I just want you to know a couple of things. 1. I don't read any of it. 2. Life is short. 3. There has got to be better things for you to be doing. Even you, bots. #botbetter."