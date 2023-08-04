Khloe Kardashian's Most Outrageous Outfits Over The Years

Khloe Kardashian has been serving some serious looks ever since first bounding into the public eye back in the late 2000s alongside her family. "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" has given us plenty to chew on over the years, including who is wearing what. While her sister Kim Kardashian may make headlines more frequently when it comes to fashion, Khloe's uniqueness should never be underestimated as she fearlessly experiments with her style. The youngest Kardash-daughter has never been scared to put herself out there, but that doesn't necessarily mean she's always got it right, either.

From fancy party outfits to head-to-toe pink for a simple day in Los Angeles, Kardashian has always managed to put her own stamp on things, even when it hasn't been easy. As the mother-of-two once told Marie Claire, "Fashion sometimes gets really intimidating, and people feel that they can't venture out into certain things because they were only shown certain silhouettes or styles." However, she added, "When you feel like you look good, you can take on the world."

Admittedly, Kardashian's style has evolved over the years, with her more recent ensembles taking on an edgier, more high-fashion vibe — but some of them are just as outrageous as her picks from the 2000s, which is really saying something. Whether it's fake fur, thigh-high boots, or flashing some serious underboob, Koko has always lived to serve, and we don't see that changing anytime soon! Let's take a look at some of her most out-there fits.