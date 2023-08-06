The Real Meaning Behind Dance The Night By Dua Lipa

The "Barbie" movie has been dominating pop culture conversation since it was announced back in 2018, with fans speculating about acclaimed director Greta Gerwig's intended vision and obsessing over early glimpses of the stunningly transformed Margot Robbie as Barbie.

Now, with the movie having premiered in July 2023, fans have so much more to talk about, ranging from a full catalog of Barbie 'fits, multiple celebrity appearances, and an entire soundtrack of hot pink-inspired music. Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" was one of the earliest music reveals for the film, with the single released in May 2023 and featured in the main trailer for the movie.

On this surface, this disco-pop dance song is all about busting a move, making it perfect for anyone looking to cut a Barbie-inspired rug, but its meaning is largely tied to one of the central character conflicts in the film. With this in mind, here's everything you need to know about the real meaning behind Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night."