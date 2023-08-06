The Real Meaning Behind Dance The Night By Dua Lipa
The "Barbie" movie has been dominating pop culture conversation since it was announced back in 2018, with fans speculating about acclaimed director Greta Gerwig's intended vision and obsessing over early glimpses of the stunningly transformed Margot Robbie as Barbie.
Now, with the movie having premiered in July 2023, fans have so much more to talk about, ranging from a full catalog of Barbie 'fits, multiple celebrity appearances, and an entire soundtrack of hot pink-inspired music. Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" was one of the earliest music reveals for the film, with the single released in May 2023 and featured in the main trailer for the movie.
On this surface, this disco-pop dance song is all about busting a move, making it perfect for anyone looking to cut a Barbie-inspired rug, but its meaning is largely tied to one of the central character conflicts in the film. With this in mind, here's everything you need to know about the real meaning behind Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night."
What's the message of Dance the Night by Dua Lipa?
As an upbeat disco-bop, a lot of "Dance the Night" is about movin' and groovin', which is reflected in both the title and lyrics of the song. The tune establishes a dance floor setting from the first verse, referring to club lights and dance music rhythms. The line "Watch me dance / dance the night away" is repeated in the chorus and serves as the inspiration for the song's title, playing into the dance-oriented message of the tune.
While "Dance the Night" is obviously about having a good time on the dance floor, it's also about maintaining a positive appearance through heartache and unhappiness. The line "My heart could be burnin' / but you won't see it on my face" is a solid example of this, as it shows that the singer is determined to keep up appearances despite any inner turmoil they're feeling.
The bridge expands on this idea with the lyric "Even when the tears are flowin' / they're diamonds on my face," as it spins an expression of sadness to be another flashy accessory. In this way, "Dance the Night" is about dominating the dance floor in the face of unhappiness.
How does Dance the Night relate to the Barbie movie?
Anyone looking for a vibrant dance song can enjoy Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night," but the meaning behind the song is specifically linked to the "Barbie" movie it was written for. While we won't be including any spoilers for the movie, we will be discussing the premise revealed in the main trailer, so consider this a warning if you're wanting to go into the movie totally unaware.
While the "Barbie" trailer opens with an introduction to the pink-tastic utopia that is Barbieland, the perfect routine of this alternate reality is disrupted when Margot Robbie's Barbie begins experiencing some unprecedented, decidedly human thoughts and feelings. It's the tension between these human emotions and the consistently happy and celebratory nature of Barbie dolls that serves as the inciting incident of the movie.
Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" represents this dissonance in lines such as "When my world shakes (I feel alive, I feel alive)," connecting Barbie's emotional upheaval to the human experience of literally being alive. This is contrasted against the chorus lyric "I'll still keep the party runnin' / not one hair out of place," which speaks to the plastic perfection of Barbie as well as her hesitancy to examine her unexpected thoughts and feelings.
In this way, the message of "Dance the Night" parallels the conflict between Barbie's picture-perfect nature and the unexpected human emotions she feels. Just as the narrator in Dua Lipa's single wants to think of their tears as diamonds, so too does Barbie initially want to ignore the persisting discontent she feels.