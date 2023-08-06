Did Kelly Clarkson Play An Integral Role In Taylor Swift's Taylor's Version Phenomenon?

It was the tweet that started it all. Kelly Clarkson took to Twitter in 2019 to support her friend and colleague in the music industry, Taylor Swift, after Scooter Braun purchased her former label and song masters for $300 million. The tweet offered Swift "a thought," advising her to re-record the songs she didn't own in a new, updated way, and then later re-release them. Clarkson's tweet wasn't political so much as it was encouraging, advising Swift to create a new incentive for fans to support her music. Clarkson even commented that, if Taylor did capitalize on the situation, she would "buy all of the new versions just to prove a point." Swift's re-releases have since been titled "Taylor's Versions." Her earliest album, "Fearless", was re-debuted in April 2021, followed by "Red" the same year. Her second album, "Speak Now," was re-released in 2023.

Clarkson has since defended her tweet and stated that she played no role in the creation of "Taylor's Version." She also claims that her advice to Swift was purely coincidental and that she did not intend to take ownership of Swift's decision to re-record. Clarkson wants zero credit for the albums entirely, saying that all she did was offer business advice from one songwriter to another — nothing more.