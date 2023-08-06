Details About Tony Bennett's Military Career

Aside from a select few like Adam Driver and Rob Riggle, American celebrities serving in the military is almost unheard of in the 21st century. However, it used to be more common due to military drafts and large scale wars throughout the 20th century. Perhaps the most famous face to get drafted was Elvis Presley, who reported for duty in 1958 even after releasing hit songs. Before Presley, World War II saw a handful of already famous faces like Jimmy Stewart and future famous faces like "Golden Girls" stars Betty White and Bea Arthur.

Anthony Dominick Benedetto — better known as Tony Bennett — was another soon-to be star who served in the military before embarking on a career in showbusiness. At just 18 years old, Bennett was drafted in 1944. Though World War II ended in 1945, Bennett still spent time serving overseas in France and Germany. The experiences he underwent were harrowing, as they are for millions of people affected by war.