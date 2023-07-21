Tony Bennett, Iconic Vocalist, Dead At 96

Tony Bennet has died, his publicist confirmed on July 21, per the New York Post. The singer was 96 years old. His cause of death has not yet been released.

Bennett will forever be considered a legendary vocalist, alongside other greats such as Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald. According to his website, Bennett won 19 Grammy Awards over the course of his 72-year career, including the Grammy Lifetime Award. And that success didn't decline as he grew older. Bennett's collaborative album with Lady Gaga, "Cheek to Cheek," debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's top 200 pop and rock chart in 2014, via AARP. As the New York Times pointed out, that rating established Bennett as the oldest performer to have a No. 1 album.

What is it exactly that made Bennett so special? Perhaps it was a mixture of factors: Smooth, crooning vocals, a warm and kind personality, and an unwavering love for music, even as his health deteriorated. Sinatra himself often called Bennett "the greatest singer in the world," per The Star Tribune. Though it took Bennett some time to find his opening into the music industry, the decorated singer has left his mark on the music world for years and years to come.