The Kennedy Family Members Who Actually Inspired Taylor Swift's Starlight

So many of Taylor Swift's songs are about her life, but not all of them are. An example of a song from her discography that is loosely inspired by someone else's life is "Starlight" from Swift's "Red" album. "Red" was released in 2012, and "Red (Taylor's Version)" was released in 2021. "Starlight" is Track 15 on both albums, and the song came about after Swift found an antique photo of Ethel Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy dancing.

In October 2012, around the time of the original "Red" release, Swift spoke with The Wall Street Journal about how she wrote the song "Starlight." She told the outlet, " ... I came across this picture of these two kids dancing at a dance. It immediately made me think of how much fun they must have had that night." Swift said she realized the teenagers were Ethel and Robert. "So I just kind of wrote that song from that place, not really knowing how they met or anything like that," she added.

The lyrics to "Starlight" fictionalize how Ethel and Robert met, when the narrator sings about meeting, " ... Bobby on the boardwalk, summer of '45."