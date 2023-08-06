Sharon Farrell, The Young And The Restless Star, Dead At 82

Sharon Farrell had also been in several films, including "Lone Wolf McQuade" (1983), "Night of the Comet" (1984), and the cult horror classic, "It's Alive" from 1974. According to the biography on her website, during childbirth, her heart stopped for four minutes, causing brain damage that required her to re-learn how to walk, talk, read, and write. She joined "The Young and the Restless" in order to show everyone that she could still work competently. The multi-talented Farrell also sold prints of her paintings on her website, and in 2013, she wrote a candid memoir titled "Sharon Farrell 'Hollywood Princess' From Sioux City, Iowa: The 'Bad Girl's' Story!" that disclosed personal details from her career of more than 50 years.

In her blog post from October 17, 2016, Farrell was brutally honest in alleging her relationship with common law husband Dale Trevillion was fraught with abuse. She claimed he'd controlled and used her money since 1975, and further stated, "I was beaten up and drugged constantly, heroin is hard to NOT want, and cocaine and the grass of course. Ever since I met this aphid; I was forced [to sign] anything he put in front of me. I did trust him with my life and was so drugged up half the time I didn't see any red flags...Just black eyes and broken bones."

Her blog also detailed her current financial woes and her musings on life and movies.

