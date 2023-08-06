Who Are The Real-Life Partners Of The Friends Cast?

"Friends" is one of the most popular TV shows of all time. The series followed the lives of six friends living and working in New York City as they navigated life's ups and downs. The show also made household names out of the main cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc. Throughout the entire series, love and relationships were huge themes. Each of the characters went through heartbreak, breakups, and other relatable situations as they looked to find their happy endings. In reality, the cast members have also been through a lot together, including marriages, pregnancies, and divorces with their own real-life partners.

"Friends" fans watched Monica Gellar (Cox) and Chandler Bing (Perry) find true love together on the show, while Pheobe Buffay (Kudrow) also found the love of her life with Mike Hannigan (Paul Rudd). Meanwhile, Ross Gellar (Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Aniston) were an obvious endgame in the final episodes. Sadly, things weren't wrapped up so neatly for the cast in their real personal lives, and they've been through plenty of adversity in their own relationships.

Over the years, many of the cast members have changed partners multiple times. Let's take a look at the real-life partners who have stolen the hearts of the actors.