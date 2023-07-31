Why Jennifer Aniston Doesn't Think Her Previous Marriages Were Failures

Coming out of a broken relationship with a positive mindset is already hard enough, but when the pressure of global scrutiny is thrown into the mix, it can seem nearly impossible — unless you happen to be Jennifer Aniston. The actor, producer, and director spoke about her two highly publicized (and criticized) marriages and divorces with Elle in 2018, revealing that, despite what the tabloids had to say about it, she doesn't consider either to be a failure.

First, let's travel back in time to 2000: The start of a new century and of the blonde-haired, blue-eyed power couple that was Aniston and fellow actor Brad Pitt. Though Aniston once gushed about her instant chemistry with the "Fight Club" actor, the couple ended up splitting for good in 2005. Six years later, Aniston began a relationship with actor and filmmaker Justin Theroux, and the two eventually married in 2015.

As of 2023, Aniston finds herself single once again. But as she told Elle, in the end, the marriages were successful, not failures.