Will The Culpo Sisters Return To TLC For A 2nd Season?

In October, TLC released the trailer for a brand new reality show starring former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, and her two sisters, Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo. The show, titled "The Culpo Sisters," gave viewers a sort of inside look at everything from the sisters navigating work and play to their romantic relationships. With plenty of special appearances from other family members, including their parents, Susan and Peter Culpo, the show provided a fresh perspective on family life. The first season consisted of just six episodes, which left many fans wanting more.

Earlier in 2023, the show started airing on Max, HBO's streaming service, and Olivia says that Season 2 really hinges on people tuning in. "There is so much drama right now that I wish we were getting on camera," Olivia told E! News in February. "As far as Season 2 goes, well, I can't reveal too much, but we need everybody watching on HBO Max and that's the new home for it. Once we get everybody on that platform, I think that we'll have some really exciting news," she added. While the show has yet to be officially renewed for a second season, the Culpo sisters have given fans a sneak peek of what they might see if they get the green light, thanks to social media.