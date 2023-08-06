What Only True Grey's Anatomy Fans Know About Jake Borelli

Jake Borelli's journey to success in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of inspiring. Born in Columbus, Ohio to Linda and Mike Borelli, he grew up alongside his elder siblings, Ben and Zack. During his final year of high school, he achieved great success by winning a national art competition. This achievement sparked his passion for art, as he loved indulging in sketching and painting, and even contemplated the idea of enrolling in art school to further explore his creative talents. However, his interest in acting was stronger so he decided to pursue a career in performing arts.

He definitely made the right choice, as his remarkable portrayals of Wolfgang in the popular Nickelodeon comedy series "The Thundermans" and Dr. Levi Schmitt in ABC's beloved medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" have catapulted him to stardom, earning him a devoted following of fans. After being introduced as Dr. Levi Schmitt during Season 14 of Shonda Rhimes' beloved series, Borelli quickly captured the hearts of the fans as one of the newest interns at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Audiences eagerly followed Dr. Schmitt's journey as his historic storyline unfolded, witnessing the first kiss between two male doctors and a groundbreaking gay romance on the show.

While he is best known for his role on ABC's critically acclaimed medical drama, he's more than just an actor. Beyond the hospital setting, it's time to dive deep into the life of Borelli behind the iconic scrubs.