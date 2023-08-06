Melania Trump Claimed She Was Too Busy To Know A Riot Was Taking Place On January 6

America's First Ladies are tasked with a job they didn't apply for, yet they're expected to perform it to perfection. They also have to remain a calm and professional presence at all times, even in the midst of national and personal crises. Think of Eleanor Roosevelt's activism during World War II, or Laura Bush trying to reassure the nation on 9/11, though she was terrified for her husband and daughters. Hillary Clinton endured one of the most embarrassing presidential scandals in history with dignity — and found the grace to forgive and move on.

Then, there was the insurrection of the Capitol building on January 6, 2021. Not only was this a horrifying day for the country, but also one that involved the president himself. Donald Trump is currently being indicted on charges he attempted to overturn the 2020 election results, and though he is not charged with actually inciting the riot, he did allegedly encourage a crowd of supporters to protest the certification of Joe Biden. Yet, while the pumped-up mob was roaming the halls and members of Congress were evacuating in fear, then-first lady Melania Trump was nowhere to be seen. Nor did she issue a statement to the public at any point during or immediately following the attack. Melania's silence didn't go unnoticed, but it wasn't until months later that she offered an explanation. At the time, she claimed, she had been kept in the dark about the whole affair.