The Unique Way Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Announced Her Pregnancy

As Lacey Chabert shared her news, she also couldn't contain her excitement. Along with the posted picture of her dog, she wrote, "Kitty doesn't seem as excited as we are about this . . . I'm pregnant!!!! My husband and I are thrilled & so thankful ❤️"

The actor enjoyed every bit of her pregnancy but it became more special as she went through the journey with her friends Ashley Jones, Ali Fedotowsky, and Amy Davidson. Of course, people going through the same thing will understand how exactly you're feeling and Chabert was grateful that she had friends who were pregnant around the same time. She told People, "To be able to turn to my friends and ask for advice has been really, really nice." In addition to her pregnant friends, she also received tons of advice from other people. While she's thankful for these tips and pieces of advice, she was well aware that some of them wouldn't apply to her, noting that, "You have to take some of it with a grain of salt and just figure out what's best for you."

The "Mean Girls" star gave birth in September 2016 and named her Julia Mimi Bella. Sharing her joy upon the arrival of her child, she said in a separate interview with People, "They laid Julia on my chest in the delivery room and my heart completely melted. She was just so peaceful."