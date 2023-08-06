Harry And Meghan's New Netflix Adaptation Sounds Eerily Similar To Their Real-Life Experiences

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have learned the hard way about truth and consequences. The "truth" part came when they criticized the royal family and the British tabloids in interviews, in their Netflix docuseries, and in the prince's book, "Spare." The "consequences": a freeze-out from King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales, plus tension during the royal occasions Harry was obligated to attend. Now that the king's coronation is over, it appears the Sussexes are officially personae non grata. They were left off the guest list for the king's first Trooping the Colour parade, as well as the planned anniversary memorial for Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral. William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, paid no tribute to Meghan on her August 4 birthday, nor did they give shout-outs to their nephew and niece, Archie and Lilibet. (That may not be an actual snub, however. Hello! explains that the palace doesn't usually give social media greetings to non-working royals.)

Whether they've been chastened by the palace's reaction, or whether they've simply finished speaking their minds, Harry and Meghan are turning their attention to new ventures. According to Deadline and other outlets, the next project in their multimillion-dollar Netflix deal is a film adaptation of the bestseller "Meet Me at the Lake" by Canadian author Carley Fortune. The novel has been described in reviews as being "THE quintessential book of summer," all about "sexy romance and second chances." However, Harry and Meghan may have been drawn to it for reasons other than mere escapism reading.