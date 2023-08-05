William And Kate's Post On Meghan's Birthday Speaks Volumes (Spoiler: There's No Tribute)

Keeping things decidedly low-key, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, celebrated her 42nd birthday a bit early by going to see "Barbie" with some friends in Santa Monica before heading to the San Ysidro Ranch hotel to keep the party going, according to Page Six. While the outlet reports that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, wasn't around for the girls-only festivities, it's presumed that he was with his wife on her actual birthday on August 4. Regardless, what we do know for certain is that the Duchess of Sussex did not receive any sort of public birthday wishes from her brother- and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

To make matters more suspect, William and Kate's social media accounts were active on Meghan's special day, with a couple of posts being sent out. "Congratulations to the RHINO MAN team! Such an important story being told, great to see it being recognized," one tweet read. The duo's team also retweeted a post that was shared by a company called Homewards U.K., but didn't make mention of Meghan's birthday on any platform. William and Kate did share a tribute to Meghan on her birthday in 2022, writing "Wishing a happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!" However, their lack of acknowledgment in 2023 suggests something many fans have suspected for a while: an ongoing royal rift.