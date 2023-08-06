Meet The Real-Life Couple Who Inspired Iconic Romcom The Vow

Krickitt and Kim Carpenter moved in with each other after returning home from their honeymoon. However, just 10 weeks after adjusting to married life, they were in a life-threatening car crash. Krickitt suffered so much brain damage from the incident that she fell into a three-week coma, and when she woke up, she didn't remember anything that happened before the accident, which included meeting and marrying Kim.

Krickitt persevered, working with speech and physical therapists to regain control of her mind and body. Gradually over time, a few memories did trickle back to Krickitt, but she still couldn't remember who Kim was. This made Kim determined to rehabilitate his bride and help jog her memory. Thankfully, Krickitt grew to love Kim again, and on May 25, 1996, they renewed their wedding vows.

Though the couple's fight to honor their love is what inspired "The Vow," unfortunately infidelity was a factor in the couple splitting after 25 years of marriage. "It was shocking to me because we were so committed to each other and the vow," Krickitt told Inside Edition. Still, despite their unhappy ending, she doesn't regret re-marrying Kim. Instead, she is grateful for her children, and the chance to make lifelong memories with them.