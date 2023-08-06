The Bold And The Beautiful's Buckingham Family Tree Explained

Reese Buckingham arrived in LA during a doctor exchange program. However, Zoe wasn't thrilled by this reunion. Her father was an OB/GYN who had sold Hope Logan's (Annika Noelle) baby to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) so he could settle his gambling debts. Upon finding out this secret, Zoe kept quiet so as not to upset Steffy. When the secret came out, Xander stood by her, but their relationship was ruined by the secret. Reese went to jail and Zoe was left to pick up the pieces of her life.

Things got even more complicated when Zoe's sister Paris came to LA and immediately took a liking to Zende Forrester-Dominguez (Delon De Metz), whom Zoe was interested in at the time. Zoe was in a relationship with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and accepted his proposal when he asked her to marry him, although he dumped her when he found out she had feelings for Zende. Blaming Paris for her failed relationship with Carter, Zoe spiked Paris' drink with herbs that upset her stomach and sent her into distress. The Buckingham sisters were able to make peace with each other when Paris found out that Carter had been sleeping with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and told Zoe, who had left town to pursue her modeling career. Zoe ended her relationship with Carter off-screen.