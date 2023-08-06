The Young And The Restless Star Who Had A Brief Fling With Chris Pine

Back in 2015, Chris Pine was seen on a date with "The Young and the Restless" actress Vail Bloom (via People). They were on a lunch date, and spotted kissing while enjoying their meal. When the lunch was finished, they took a walk and window-shopped while looking cozy together. According to People, Chris Pine's representative did not give any comment or information on Pine and Bloom's relationship at the time.

Evidently, the relationship did not last long, as in September 2016 Chris Pine and his "Star Trek" co-star Sofia Boutella were rumored to have begun a relationship. It was never confirmed, but there was no more gossip about Pine being involved with Bloom after that.

While Bloom is known for her role as Heather Stevens on "The Young and the Restless," even earning a Daytime Emmy nomination for her work on the show, she has also appeared in the film "Finishing the Game" and starred on one season of the reality television show "Vanderpump Rules." At the time on the reality show, she worked as a hostess at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant SUR and stirred up trouble when she liked Jax Taylor. However, she left the show after one season to focus on her acting and producing career.