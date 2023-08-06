All About The Bold And The Beautiful Star, Thorsten Kaye

Thorsten Kaye is one of the most well-known actors on "The Bold and the Beautiful." His portrayal of Ridge Forrester has brought about some of the biggest storylines on the soap, including Ridge's relationship with Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo, now Krista Allen). Ridge is also known for coming back from the dead after falling out of a helicopter, but as with all soaps, storylines are not just what keep fans tuning in. It's also the actors. A good soap actor makes their character relatable and encourages the audience to root for them, no matter the dirty deeds they may have committed. Thorsten Kaye is one such actor.

Ridge Forrester has been a character on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since the soap premiered in 1987, although Thorsten Kaye did not take over the role from Ronn Moss until 2013. Aside from being a staple on the show for over a decade, in 2020, Kaye was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series for "The Bold and the Beautiful." With seven Daytime Emmy nominations under his belt, Kaye has established a stellar career in Hollywood — a far cry from his beginnings in Germany.