Deacon Sharpe's Complicated Love Life On The Bold And The Beautiful
The character of Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) is known for stirring up trouble on both "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "The Young and the Restless." Whether it's having an affair with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) or Deacon coming back from the dead, he has been around the block during his time on both soaps. But, with every story comes a little romance. Well, maybe more drama than romance, but that's just how soaps are.
Deacon debuted on "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2000 and was revealed as the biological father of Rick Forrester (Justin Torkildsen) and Amber Moore's (Adrienne Frantz) child. Deacon got custody of the baby and thus began his stay in Los Angeles. Deacon stayed on "The Bold and the Beautiful" until his exit in 2005. After that, he appeared on "The Young and the Restless" from 2009 to 2012, then returned to "The Bold and the Beautiful" from 2014 to 2017. Finally, he returned to "B&B" in 2021 and has been creating chaos ever since.
Deacon found himself at the center of relationship drama
After Deacon gained custody of his child, he became attracted to Amber, but he was also dating Bridget Forrester (Jennifer Finnegan) at the time. Trying to forget about Amber, Deacon got married to Bridget, but he soon found himself having an affair with Bridget's mother, Brooke Logan. They had a daughter, Hope (Annika Noelle), and Deacon was happy to be included in his daughter's life even though his relationship with Brooke didn't work out.
Deacon fell in love again and married Macy Alexander (Bobbie Eakes), but had another affair, this time with Jackie Marone (Lesley-Anne Down). Jackie's husband was understandably upset about this indiscretion and slipped alcohol into Deacon's drink, causing him to relapse and he left town.
Deacon returned to Los Angeles in 2014 and met Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), marking the start of a toxic relationship for both characters. When Quinn inadvertently caused Hope to miscarry, Deacon eventually forgave her, but cracks in the relationship started to show. The two planned to marry, and went through with it despite warnings from both Brooke and Hope. The marriage didn't last long, though; Quinn revealed that they had broken up off-screen and Deacon was visiting Hope in Europe. When he came back, Quinn had gone off the rails and kidnapped Liam (Scott Clifton). Deacon tried to save him, but Quinn ended up pushing Deacon off a cliff and into the sea. Deacon came back alive and tried to shoot Quinn, landing himself in jail.
Deacon kept getting pulled back to Sheila
Deacon was released from prison in 2021 and reconnected with Hope. He also entertained a relationship with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) when they moved in together, but ultimately turned her down. He tried to rekindle his relationship with Brooke, but she was involved with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and rejected Deacon, despite their past. However, it seemed like they were reconnecting when Sheila slipped Brooke real champagne on New Year's Eve and got her drunk, causing Brooke to let down her guard and kiss Deacon.
No matter which way Deacon tried, Brooke would not give up on Ridge, so he put aside his feelings and tried to move on from her. Though Deacon and Sheila still had a connection, he was horrified to learn that Sheila had shot her son Finn (Tanner Novlan) and his wife Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He found himself attracted to Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) after they bonded over their frustration with Brooke and Ridge, but their relationship never progressed. Yet again, Deacon couldn't stay away from Sheila, as they fell into bed together after she had been presumed dead, and they reconnected after she was sent to jail for shooting Finn and Steffy. Things are looking up for the couple, but who knows what will happen when both inevitably decide to cause more trouble in Los Angeles.