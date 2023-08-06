Deacon Sharpe's Complicated Love Life On The Bold And The Beautiful

After Deacon gained custody of his child, he became attracted to Amber, but he was also dating Bridget Forrester (Jennifer Finnegan) at the time. Trying to forget about Amber, Deacon got married to Bridget, but he soon found himself having an affair with Bridget's mother, Brooke Logan. They had a daughter, Hope (Annika Noelle), and Deacon was happy to be included in his daughter's life even though his relationship with Brooke didn't work out.

Deacon fell in love again and married Macy Alexander (Bobbie Eakes), but had another affair, this time with Jackie Marone (Lesley-Anne Down). Jackie's husband was understandably upset about this indiscretion and slipped alcohol into Deacon's drink, causing him to relapse and he left town.

Deacon returned to Los Angeles in 2014 and met Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), marking the start of a toxic relationship for both characters. When Quinn inadvertently caused Hope to miscarry, Deacon eventually forgave her, but cracks in the relationship started to show. The two planned to marry, and went through with it despite warnings from both Brooke and Hope. The marriage didn't last long, though; Quinn revealed that they had broken up off-screen and Deacon was visiting Hope in Europe. When he came back, Quinn had gone off the rails and kidnapped Liam (Scott Clifton). Deacon tried to save him, but Quinn ended up pushing Deacon off a cliff and into the sea. Deacon came back alive and tried to shoot Quinn, landing himself in jail.