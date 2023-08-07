Why Christie Brinkley Finally Divorced Peter Cook

As if the extramarital affair was not enough, Peter Cook also came clean about his alleged pornography addiction. According to the Daily News, he spent roughly $3,000 each month indulging in adult internet content. During the most salacious porn consumption, Cook would use a webcam to film himself masturbating. He'd then share his homemade flicks to swinger platforms. Cook blamed his actions on a lack of appreciation in his marriage from Christine Brinkley.

"I wanted a little acknowledgment, a little attention, a little thank you every now and then for my efforts, for the amount of time I took to care for her and my family, for the wealth I was building. Just the tremendous amount of work I was putting into my family," he said in an exclusive interview with Barbara Walters in October 2008, months after the divorce was settled for good in July of that year.

As for the divorce, Cook walked away with $2.1 million, while Brinkley got custody of their daughter Sailor and son Jack, whom Cook had adopted when he married Brinkley. She also got all of the couple's properties. He became engaged in 2019 to Alba Jancou, which sparked further controversy due to her being 21 at the time and Cook being 60. Brinkley found love again with singer John Mellencamp, but split in 2020. Years have passed since Brinkley and Cook parted ways, though it still goes down as her pettiest divorce to date.