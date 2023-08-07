What We Know About Young And The Restless' Bryton James And Brytni Sarpy's Real-Life Relationship

There is hardly a more popular or more convincing couple from "The Young and the Restless" than Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy). Even though the two have had some major ups and downs during their time on the soap, that has not stopped fans from rooting for them to stay together. In fact, the love for the couple hasn't just stayed on the screen.

Brytni Sarpy debuted on "The Young and the Restless" in 2019 when Elena first came to Genoa City. Prior to her start on the soap, fans might have recognized her from her time portraying Valerie on "General Hospital." Elena and Devon were attracted to each other from the start, but they had a hard time connecting in the beginning due to Devon's grief over his late wife. Despite Elena's misdeeds and the karma she endured, they grew closer, and gained a very supportive fan base. However, the romance didn't only stay between the characters. James and Sarpy took their relationship from the screen to real life.