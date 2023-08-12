Why Chip And Joanna Gaines Temporarily Split Early In Their Romance

He's known for tearing down walls, corny jokes, and ever-changing facial hair. She's a pro when it comes to design, impeccable style, and playing the straight woman. Together, Chip and Joanna Gaines are the power couple who skyrocketed HGTV's viewer ratings with their home renovation show "Fixer Upper." The series aired for five seasons, from 2013-2018, and was the network's crown jewel.

The dynamic duo has remained in the spotlight since then, most significantly with their Magnolia brand which encompasses a wide range of items, including a television network, cooking shows and cookbooks, an app, and even a curated shopping mall in Waco, TX, where the couple resides. They also sponsor local events and have their own working farm.

Not only do the Gaineses have a successful entrepreneurial spirit, but they also have what seems to be a fairytale romance, with fans eager to soak up their playful banter and true-love vibes. In fact, it's hard to imagine Chip without Joanna and vice-versa, but for a brief moment in time, that's exactly what happened. The two took a step back from their coupledom just months before they got engaged when Chip said those three little words.