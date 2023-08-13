Why Kody Brown Partially Blames Janelle For His Failed Romance With Meri

It seems that Kody Brown, the polygamist star of TLC's "Sister Wives," had a rocky time with his first wife, Meri Brown, from the very get-go. The couple met in 1989 and married just six months later, in April 1990. In the tell-all special for Season 17 of the hit show, the patriarch admitted their problems started early on. "I married Meri, and it was a hard relationship from the very beginning," Kody stated (via OK! magazine).

Five years after tying the knot, the pair welcomed their only child, Leon Brown. However, a couple of years prior, they welcomed a second wife into their family too. Janelle Brown spiritually married Kody in 1993, and the couple had six children during their time together, while Meri was sadly left struggling with the inability to conceive again.

Even though this timeline doesn't seem odd at first, Kody shared how Janelle was sort of a decoy for the problems he was having with Meri. In fact, in 1994, the joint family welcomed another wife into their union, Christine Brown. This, according to Kody, saved the "Sister Wives" family, but his first wife doesn't agree.