Why Meri Was Upset By Kody Brown's Claim Christine Saved The Sister Wives Family

The polygamist Brown family of TLC's reality show "Sister Wives" fame has been facing hard times. Three out of the original four wives have decided to end their relationships with the patriarch, Kody Brown, leaving him with only one wife, Robyn, whom he most recently married. Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown have called it quits and are moving on with their lives, which isn't sitting quite right with Kody.

As he deals with fallout from the breakups, the controversial polygamist has felt the need to share his own feelings. This is especially true when it comes to his second wife Christine, who was the first of the sister wives to leave. Kody previously claimed his marriage to Christine was based on ego and publicly stated that he wasn't attracted to her when they got married. Kody's now added another insult to injury by basically saying she was doing everyone a service by leaving, even though he claimed she helped save the family in the '90s.

Contrary to what Kody was intending, his comment hurt more people than just Christine. Meri, Kody's first wife who confirmed their breakup in 2022, felt like he was trying to undermine her as the couple had their own fair share of problems before Christine was even a part of the Brown clan. "I've been in the same situation with Kody in the past. I knew what I needed from Kody and I wasn't getting it," she said during an episode (via Us Weekly).