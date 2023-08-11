Hallmark's Andrew Walker Left His Good Guy Persona Behind For A Role On When Calls The Heart

Andrew Walker's career has been an impressive journey filled with talent, dedication, and passion. Hailing from Montreal, Canada, Walker ventured into the entertainment industry with a natural charm. He made his acting debut through the television series "Sirens" in 1994, followed by numerous appearances on various TV shows. Although he has built a decent career in the industry, his association with Hallmark has played a significant role in advancing his success.

Since his Hallmark debut in the heartwarming movie "A Bride for Christmas" in 2012, the actor has become a beloved leading man for the network, starring in over 20 films that have become holiday hits and seasonal classics. Walker effortlessly transitions between comedic and dramatic roles, leaving a lasting impact on both the small and big screens.

While the fans are used to seeing the actor playing charming and lovable characters, there was a time he embodied someone evil and money-hungry on "When Calls The Heart." In the first season of the long-running show, Walker appeared in two episodes, portraying Billy Hamilton, a coal miner with questionable intentions for Elizabeth Thornton.