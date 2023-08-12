Meet Angela Bassett's 2 Kids, Bronwyn And Slater

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance have been married since 1997, welcoming their twins Bronwyn and Slater Vance in 2006. However, their journey to parenthood was not an easy one. Bassett opened up on the Oprah Winfrey Show about their difficulties with in vitro fertilization. "I wanted it, but I couldn't hold onto it so that I was devastated when it didn't happen," she told Oprah. I had to remain hopeful and resilient and, 'Okay, let's do it again.'"

Courtney has a feeling that twins were in the cards. He told Oprah he had a dream about twins several years before, even though they weren't sure how to conceive at that point. His prediction came true as, eventually, they turned to surrogacy. The "Law & Order" alum told Oprah that raising their children is something that's helped their relationship — an addition to their secrets to a happy marriage.

Almost 20 years later, the twins have grown up and their comments show they are in awe of their parents' talent. After the "Wakanda Forever" star's 2023 Oscars loss, both Slater and Bronwyn shared Instagram posts in support of their mother. "What an honor to be among such a talented group of people for the night. All my love and support for my beautiful mother," Slater's heartfelt post reads. "Her success as an actress, woman, and artist cannot be undone, nor dismissed because of a piece of metal. She is the most talented actress and mother I know and I know the world knows it."