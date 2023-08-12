What Reese Witherspoon's Relationship With Her Son Deacon Is Like

Reese Witherspoon shares her two children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe, with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe. The pair welcomed Deacon in 2003, which makes him the middle child between his older sister and younger stepbrother. Despite his parents breaking up three years after he was born and officially divorcing when Deacon was only five, he remained a priority for both of them as they agreed to co-parent.

Today, Deacon's relationship with his famous mom is more than great, as the two share a strong bond. Witherspoon often shares her son's accomplishments on her Instagram account, boasting how proud she is of him. Other than virtual support, the Hollywood star is physically present while Deacon makes his way through the music industry.

When Deacon, an inspiring producer, had his first performance, Witherspoon was there to support him, according to Just Jared. Other than venturing into music, Deacon has dabbled in acting too, scoring his first role in "Never Have I Ever," a Netflix TV show, at only 18 years old. His mom is not the only proud parent. Hi dad Ryan Phillippe also takes every chance he gets to praise Deacon. When asked about his son's music in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Phillippe said, "It's incredible. I'm so excited for people to hear [it]; it's really good stuff. I'm super proud."