Soap Vet Kassie DePaiva Wouldn't Mind Bringing Blair Back To General Hospital

On the fan-favorite soap opera "One Life to Live," Kassie DePaiva played Blair Cramer, who married and divorced Todd Manning (Roger Howarth) several times over. After the show's cancellation in 2011, Blair, Todd, and several other "OLTL" characters moved over to "General Hospital" until a rights dispute put the kibosh on the transfer. DePaiva has been on several soaps in the years since then, including "Guiding Light" and "Days of Our Lives." Recently, she brought her character Eve Donovan back to "Days" for a short stint, and fans have welcomed the reprisal. However, it's Blair that many viewers miss seeing on their TV screens regularly.

The on-again off-again love story of Blair and Todd spilled over from Llanview to Port Charles in 2012. Blair even met a kindred spirit in Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). When the characters were forced to leave the show, we were left with some hanging plot threads including the fact that Blair and Todd tied the knot in secret. Regarding the potential friendship between Carly and Blair that never got a chance to manifest, DePaiva had told EW in 2012 that the two characters "make a lasting impression on each other. They meet under interesting circumstances without knowing who the other person is." In other words, there were plenty more storylines to be explored for the character.

Happily, DePaiva recently teased that she'd be open to bringing Blair back to "General Hospital," and while there are no concrete plans for that to happen, the very thought is enough to get many fans excited.