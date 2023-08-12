Why Kody Brown Really Moved The Sister Wives To Arizona, According To Son Paedon

The "Sister Wives" family lived in Nevada for years before deciding it was time to leave Las Vegas behind and settle down somewhere else. Kody Brown took his then-four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown, and embarked upon a journey to Flagstaff, Arizona. While the infamous polygamists have moved around quite a bit over the years, the ever-growing clan didn't have it as easy that time around.

The Browns had four Las Vegas properties under their names, which they had to sell in order to finance yet another group relocation. Getting rid of four houses as quickly as possible turned out to be more complicated than the plural family expected, but the "Sister Wives" stars ultimately managed to sell all of their homes. At the time, the family said that they wanted a fresh start and a safer place to live, and it also made sense financially. However, it seems there was something else behind the move — as fans have suspected for some time.

According to Kody's son Paedon Brown, the family chose Arizona because his stepmother, Robyn Brown, wanted to follow her son to a college that was conveniently located in Flagstaff. As the patriarch continues to claim Robyn isn't his favorite wife, his actions surely do tell a different story.