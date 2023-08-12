How General Hospital's Willow Ended Up In A Cult

Willow Tait was forced into the Dawn of Day cult when she was a teenager by her mother, Harmony Miller. Harmony was constantly seeking spiritual stimulation and new paths of enlightenment, moving Willow from commune to commune as a child. She had been married to Douglas Miller, and he followed her on her journey for enlightenment until he died under suspicious circumstances after denouncing DOD.

When Harmony eventually made a home with the Dawn of Day cult, she became one of Shiloh's biggest supporters and helped him build the organization. She even helped him initiate members into his inner circle, called "The Trust," which involved female members providing damaging information about themselves as collateral and getting tattooed with a special emblem before being drugged so Shiloh could have sex with them.

Unfortunately, Willow was one of these members. She went through the initiation at her mother's insistence and later discovered she was pregnant. She then fled DOD, furious that Harmony hadn't kept her safe. Determined to protect her child from Shiloh, Willow gave her son up for adoption after arriving in Port Charles.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).