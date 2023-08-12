Why Hallmark Really Cancelled The Martha Stewart Show

Martha Stewart may be America's most successful homemaker, but she's experienced her own share of setbacks too — and we don't just mean a burned turkey recipe or a failed DIY project. Case in point: the cancellation of her long-running program "The Martha Stewart Show."

Stewart first graced TV screens everywhere in 1993 with her show "Martha Stewart Living," which ran until 2004. In the program's final years, the domestic guru was convicted on securities fraud and obstruction of justice charges, and she was forced to serve five months of jail time along with an additional five months of house arrest. Her incarceration led her to briefly step away from her career, effectively putting an end to her TV show. "I am deeply sorry that it has become necessary for the show to go on hiatus until my personal legal situation is resolved," Stewart shared in a statement at the time, via NBC News. "I hope to resume our close collaboration just as soon as I am able to do so."

The star kept her word, and by 2005, she was back in action in a new iteration of "The Martha Stewart Show," which eventually moved exclusively to the Hallmark Channel. However, it wouldn't be long before the lifestyle maven was once again kicked off the air.