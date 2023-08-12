Why Nikki Haskell Thought BFF Ivana Trump's Death Could've Been Avoided

Ivana Trump died after a fall at her home in Manhattan in July 2022. The unexpected tragedy left Trump's family, especially her three kids, completely heartbroken. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother," read a statement shared on Eric Trump's Instagram feed. One year after Ivana's death, her friend Nikki Haskell spoke to People magazine, telling the outlet that she believes that Ivana's death could have been avoided. "I'm totally heartbroken over it. I think about it all the time. It was so unnecessary for her to die," Haskell told the outlet. Haskell went on to say that she had previously had a conversation with Ivana about being alone in her home and strongly felt that if she had someone there with her, she could have prevented what happened.

"I said, 'God forbid you fall down those stairs,'" Haskell recalled telling her friend. According to the National Council on Aging, one in four Americans over the age of 65 fall each year. "Falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries among older adults," the organization says. Indeed, it seems that having someone in the home to assist a person who is getting up from a chair or going down a flight of stairs has its benefits, but Donald Trump's ex-wife wanted no part of it, her friend says.