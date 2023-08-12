The Real Meaning Behind Rihanna's Smash Hit Song Umbrella

Rihanna is a music icon, successful beauty empress, and self-made billionaire. But before these accomplishments, the young singer from Barbados first came to our attention thanks to one powerful song: "Umbrella." The 2007 hit served as Rihanna's lead single for her album "Good Girl Gone Bad," which would go on to become one of her highest-selling albums. "Umbrella" spent seven weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart in 2007, making the song and its sizzling music video certified stars in her discography.

The song was also accompanied by a feature from hip-hop maverick Jay-Z, who discovered Rihanna several years before. Rihanna and Jay-Z's relationship is that of a mentor-mentee, as the rapper signed a then-16-year-old Rihanna to Def Jam Records in 2005. In the following years, the "Run This Town" lyricist would help Rihanna build up her repertoire in the music industry.

By the time they collaborated on "Umbrella," just two years after her move from Barbados, the songstress won her first Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. Their 2008 win would be the duo's first, but not last, collaborative Grammy Award. The song was co-written by Jay-Z, Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, and Terius "The-Dream" Nash, who maintains that the smash hit changed the trajectory of Rihanna's career (via Rolling Stone).