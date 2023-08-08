What Happened To Laid Brand Pheromone Infused Hair Care After Shark Tank?

A model with Laid Brand product in her hair passed out three samples of the company's products to the sharks. Shark Robert Herjavec thought the company's name was questionable and that women may not want to be associated with something called Laid Brand. There was also a little confusion about who the products were for, with many of the sharks assuming they were for men and not women.

Adam Rauch started with one hair product for men in 2010, but when he joined forces with Derek Shaw, Nicholas Corbin, and celebrity hairstylist David L. Hensley Jr. in 2012, they founded Laid Brand and expanded the business to make products for men and women. However, based on a press release on PR Web around the time of their "Shark Tank" appearance, Laid Brand seemed to be focusing solely on women's products.

Something else that confused the sharks about Laid Brand was that they had not made any sales in the past three months. Shaw and Rauch did a test run selling their products in one salon and with e-commerce and made $27,000 in six months, but they had to make adjustments to the products before setting up with additional salons and continuing to sell.